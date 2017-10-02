Many Sides

I have some very strong beliefs in life. I believe that health care is a right for every American. I just can't fathom why some people think that if you are poor, you and your kids don't have any such right. In fact, universal health care is just one example of something I believe in. 

As so many of you know, I also believe in the concept of an American democracy. However, to just say that we have a democratic form of government is not enough. Though we have the mechanisms of democracy, people have no idea about what the issues are all about and it’s fruitless to believe that somehow, we'll get through. We will not. Just ask people about Obamacare. They’ll say they hate it but then can't tell you the first thing about it, even if it means that their kids might have care that they couldn't otherwise afford. It’s frustrating. 

The great thing about WAMC and its Roundtable panel, for example, is that many sides of different positions are put forward and debated. There will always be people who believe that their side is the only side. I started this ramble with my passionate belief in a fair health care system for a reason. When you hear Theresa Bourgeois, one of the smartest people I have ever met, explain the intricacies of health care law, you come away smarter, too. 

John McCain was the reason why Republicans were not able to pass a "repeal and replace" law. To understand his position, you had to understand all the nuances, from the fact that this American hero had been called names by the President of the United States to his brilliant ideas about "regular orders," meaning the way that the Congress, particularly the Senate, does business. As our institutions are corrupted and the basic tenets of democracy are ignored and changed to give advantage to those desiring more and more power, it is essential that we all know what is going on. 

I'm sure that you get the point. This radio station is committed to doing what no one else really does. That's amazing, isn't it? I do get a lot mail, particularly about two WAMC participants, commentator Professor Herb London and Roundtable panelist, lawyer Rich Honen. Make no mistake about it, I seldom agree with anything these two guys say. Nevertheless, I have a hard time with people who say this is "our radio station" and these two guys who sound a lot like Donald Trump have no place here. They say things like, "I turn off the radio when they are on." It doesn't matter that there may be four other people on the panel who disagree with Rich Honen. I am one of the most vociferous of those people when it comes to arguing with Rich. But I am perplexed by those who don't ever want to hear the other side. Most of those folks share what I consider my liberal credential but they say things like, "Hey if you want right wing stuff you can go to any commercial right wing station.” 

For all the liberal arts majors who treasure our American form of democracy, WAMC is the model for what we ought to be doing. If you join me in appreciating what this radio station does and you are one of the hundreds of people who tell me that they are addicted to WAMC, the panel, The Roundtable and all the stuff on the radio, you will recognize that we have to keep it all going. We all know how much poorer we would be without our go-to station. People tell me every button on the car radio is tuned to WAMC. It is with great appreciation and love that I tell each of you how much you mean to us. Let's fill up that Locked Box and let's continue to set records and get ready to be as one on October 16th. I love you for understanding. 

A Message From the President
alan chartock

It takes a lot of people to make WAMC the superb, fun place to come to work that it. Many of you know Joe Donahue, Sarah LaDuke, Ray Graf, Brian Shields, David Guistina, Wanda Fisher, and Selma Kaplan, among the many other on-air people. But there are a lot of unsung stars who really do make the place hum.

In just a few days, my body will be 76 years old. That’s incredible. I don’t feel 76. People tell me I don’t look 76 but maybe they’re just flattering me. I suspect what’s keeping me going is a combination of three things: watching what I eat, exercising every day and most of all, loving my job. 

So the WAMC fund drive is over.

This time it took just nineteen hours to get it done and to put it to bed. The Berkshires sure did their part. There were moments when I was reading all the names of contributors on the air and I just couldn't keep up. It started a few weeks before the fund drive with our invitation to shorten the drive by putting money in the Locked Box. It was amazing how fast that money came in.

The fund drive is where we live. Hey, if everyone puts in just a little money we will have what we need to go forward. Everyday I go out on the streets and so many of you shake my hand and tell me what the station means to them. Maybe because I am getting a little older people thank me for my part in putting WAMC together. As I tell them, I am telling you -- it isn't me. They think I'm being modest but I am not. I assure them that this has happened because people believe in what we are doing and are not afraid to put something in the pot.