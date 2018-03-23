Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

The March for Our Lives: A Regional Preview

By 1 hour ago

The student-led protest over gun violence called “March for Our Lives” will take place Saturday in Washington and communities across the nation.

Speeches, rallies, marches, demonstrations of the kind reminiscent of the 1960s. Thousands upon thousands of teens are boarding buses headed for D.C. and many more plan to make themselves seen and heard in their hometowns.

"March for our lives in Albany" begins at 10 a.m. on Swan Street by West Capitol Park. Democratic state Assemblywoman Pat Fahy will speak.   "I'm proud of those and thrilled that people are heading to Washington, but I want to be here with the students here."

Fahy says gun violence is "completely out of control."    "I don't want to let these students down. They  really have given me renewed hope that after years of not being able to do anything, that we can do the bump stock, that we can do extreme risk protection orders, that we can do serious background checks that will prevent this kind of violence."

Organizers in the Hudson Valley expect hundreds to join hands and surround Poughkeepsie High School Saturday at 1 p.m. Organizers say they are making "a stand for the protection of our children from violence and for a return to school as a safe place."

SOS Surround Our Schools will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.

"March for Our Lives Utica" begins at noon. Proctor High student Tina Mistric:   "Our goal is to have both students and any adults who attend the march to contact their government - contact their legislators. Vote out those accepting money from the NRA or staying silent or just giving condolences to the  situation that's happening... because, the adults of our government, it seems like they just wanna sit this one out and they wanna wait it out. And clearly, over the years, the school shooting rates have done nothing but risen, and that's not going to cut it for students anymore."

In Massachusetts, protestors are set to gather at Northampton High School at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, before "The Pioneer Valley March For Our Lives" makes its way to City Hall for a noon rally.  Half an hour due south, Springfield students will march from Court Square through downtown to the steps of City Hall, where they'll be joined by Democrat Elizabeth Warren. Organizer Trevaughn Smith considers landing the Senator "a huge victory."   "And I think that she'll really be able to speak on a federal level about gun reform that needs to happen."

Marches are also set for Pittsfield and Boston.

Tags: 
March For Our Lives
#NeverAgain
parkland shooting
Assemblywoman Pat Fahy
gun violence

Related Content

'We Should Have Been The Last': Kentucky Shooting Survivors Inspired By Parkland

By 12 hours ago

After the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, students across the country have raised their voices to protest gun violence: "Enough is enough." "Never again." "Not one more."

For Lela Free, a freshman in Marshall County, Ky., another phrase comes to mind.

"We should have been the last," she says.

Just weeks before the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, a student armed with a handgun entered Marshall County High School in Kentucky. He killed two students, and injured 18 others.

Students Host Congressman In Town Hall Meeting

By Mar 19, 2018
WAMC Elizabeth Hill

Students hosted a discussion about gun violence in schools yesterday at Shaker High School in Latham, New York with Congressman Paul Tonko. 

Florida School Shooting Impacts NY Politics

By Mar 19, 2018
Governor Cuomo walks out with students from several Lower Manhattan high schools and participates in a 17-minute protest against gun violence in Zuccotti Park on March 14, 2018, exactly one month after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland
(Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

The school shooting in Parkland, Florida last month is having an effect on New York politics.

1 On 1 With 109th District Assembly Democrat Pat Fahy

By Feb 9, 2018
109th district Assemblywoman Pat Fahy
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

A month into the legislative session, it’s a busy time for state lawmakers in Albany. Budget hearings continue ahead of the April 1st deadline, and city of Albany leaders are once again request $12.5 million in state aid. 109th district Assembly Democrat Pat Fahy spoke with WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas about three pressing issues.