March To Springfield City Hall To Call For 'Sanctuary City' Designation

Activists plan to march on City Hall in Springfield Monday to demand the western Massachusetts city be designated a sanctuary for immigrants.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has rebuffed calls to proclaim Springfield a “ sanctuary city” and has refused in the past to meet with activists demanding he change his position.

City Councilor Adam Gomez said he’ll ask his colleagues to support a resolution supporting immigrants.

" This should not be a political stance that creates a battle between us and the executive branch," said Gomez.

The march in Springfield is part of a May Day protest in western Massachusetts where organizers have urged people to stay home from work, and skip school to show solidarity with immigrants and to support a 15 dollar minimum wage.