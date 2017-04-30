March To Springfield City Hall To Call For 'Sanctuary City' Designation

Activists on the front steps of Springfield City Hall.
Credit WAMC

Activists plan to march on City Hall in Springfield Monday to demand the western Massachusetts city be designated a sanctuary for immigrants.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has rebuffed calls to proclaim Springfield a “ sanctuary city” and has refused in the past to meet with activists demanding he change his position. 

City Councilor Adam Gomez said he’ll ask his colleagues to support a resolution supporting immigrants.

" This should not be a political stance that creates a battle between us and the executive branch," said Gomez.

The march in Springfield is part of a May Day protest in western Massachusetts where organizers have urged people to stay home from work, and skip school to show solidarity with immigrants and to support a 15 dollar minimum wage.