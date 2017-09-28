Related Program: 
Maria Recovery In Puerto Rico Dependent On Response From Federal Government

In the wake of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is in a humanitarian crisis with destroyed infrastructure and access to supplies severely limited.

Luis Miranda Jr. - who lives and works in New York City but grew up in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico and still has family there - joins us to talk about what has happened, what is being done, and what is still needed.

Miranda is the Founder and former President at the Hispanic Federation and Founding Partner of the MirRam Group LLC. He is a Board Member of the John Jay College Foundation, vice-chair of the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, and a member of the advisory boards to Nielsen Ratings, and R.Evolucion Latina.

 

 

Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
luis miranda jr.
hispanic federation
hurricane relief

