Marist Band To Perform At Trump Inauguration

A band from a college in Poughkeepsie has been selected to perform during the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump in January.

Marist College's marching band is scheduled to perform during the presidential inauguration. The Poughkeepsie Journal reports that a Marist spokesman said the college submitted its performance request well before the election. It was not clear when or where the band would be playing. The paper reports that opinions are mixed from the college community. Trump owns Trump National Golf Club in Dutchess County and has family in the area. He recently appointed Dutchess resident Dan Scavino as assistant to the president and director of social media. Scavino will serve as a senior member of Trump’s communications team.