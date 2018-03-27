Marshall Karp And "Red Alert" An NYPD Red Novel

An award-winning former advertising executive, Marshall Karp is a playwright and a screenwriter, and has written and produced numerous TV shows. Having paid his dues in Hollywood, he began killing the people he used to work with - in his novels - the Lomax and Biggs series.

And then he started collaborating with James Patterson and the duo has concocted several novels – "NYPD Red Alert" is the pair’s latest collaboration. It is the pair’s fifth "NYPD Red" novel. The two also collaborated on "Kill Me if You Can."