Marvin Kalb Discusses Current State Of Democracy

Marvin Kalb joins the Roundtable to discuss a variety of topics, including the current state of democracy, the president and who he would like to talk to if he were moderating Meet the Press today.

Marvin Kalb is currently a nonresident senior fellow with the Foreign Policy program at Brookings, and senior advisor at the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. Kalb’s distinguished journalism career encompasses 30 years of award-winning reporting for CBS and NBC News as Chief Diplomatic Correspondent, Moscow bureau chief and anchor of "Meet the Press."