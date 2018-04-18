Related Program: 
Mary Gauthier To Sing Veterans' Words At The Linda

By 48 minutes ago
  • Mary Gauthier headshot
    Mary Gauthier
    Mary Gauthier

When we last spoke with the musician Mary Gauthier a year ago, she was engaged in a sprawling new project — taking the words of America’s war veterans and making songs out of them. The raw lyrics and personal reflections form the backbone of Gauthier’s new album, her 10th: "Rifles and Rosary Beads." authier will be taking the songs and more from her terrific catalog on the road in the coming weeks, including several dates in our listening area.

April 21 at Common Ground Coffehouse in Yonkers

April 25 at WAMC’s own Linda in Albany

April 27 at Meeting House Presents in Hartford, Ct.

June 10 at Roots on the River in Bellows Falls, Vt.

June 14 at The Parlor Room in Northampton, Mass.

