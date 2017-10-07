Mass. AG Files Suit Against Trump Administration Decision To Roll Back Birth Control Coverage

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is suing the Trump Administration for rolling back a requirement under the Affordable Care Act that employers provide birth control coverage in their health insurance plans.

Healy, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. Healy said she intends to “stop this rule and defend critical protections for millions of women in Massachusetts and across the country.”

The Attorney General’s complaint argues that the decision will affect thousands in Massachusetts and could create a financial burden on the state if women turn from employer-based coverage to MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid plan.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department Friday offered exemption to any employer that objects to providing birth control by moral or religious beliefs.

The American Civil Liberties Union has also filed suit.

