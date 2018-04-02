Mass. Bill Calls For Criminal Justice Reform

By 1 hour ago
  • PxHere

A compromise bill that calls for sweeping changes in the state's criminal justice system could be on Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's desk before the end of the week.

A House-Senate conference committee announced an agreement on the legislation March 23 after several months of negotiations.

The Senate has scheduled an up-or-down vote on the measure Wednesday, followed by the House on Thursday.

Included in the 121-page bill are provisions that would eliminate some mandatory minimum sentences for low-level drug offenses, while increasing penalties for trafficking in the deadly synthetic opioids fentanyl and carfentanil.

The legislation would also, for the first ever, allow certain criminal records for juveniles and young adults to be expunged.

The Senate is also expected to act on a House-passed bill that focuses on reducing prison recidivism.

© 2018 Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker
Criminal Records
criminal justice reform

Related Content

Massachusetts Lawmakers Facing Decisions On Crime Bills

By Jul 12, 2017

       Massachusetts state senators are holding a private retreat in Boston today to discuss what to include in a criminal justice reform bill.  Legislative leaders say they hope to pass sweeping crime legislation before the end of the year.

Change Urged In Criminal Record Standard For Massachusetts Casino Employment

By May 26, 2017
City of Springfield, Office of the Mayor

        Massachusetts casino regulators are being urged to relax restrictions on people with criminal records getting jobs in the state’s casinos.

Springfield Mayor Again Pushes Bail Reform In New Legislative Session

By Jan 18, 2017

         Criminal justice reforms are expected to be debated in the Massachusetts legislature during the two-year session that began this month.  Already, one bill has been filed at the request of a mayor who says rules about bail need to change to keep violent criminals off the streets.