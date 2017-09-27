Mass. Cannabis Control Commission Tour Concludes In Pittsfield In October

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission will hold a series of listening sessions across the state before concluding in Pittsfield.

The commission is charged with making recommendations to regulate recreational marijuana. Last November, voters decided by statewide ballot question to legalize pot for anyone 21 and older.

The commission’s listening tour will start next week in Holyoke, then go to Barnstable, Roxbury, West Tisbury, Worcester, Boston, and conclude Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield October 13.

Officials tell the State House News Service the commission plans to make its weekly meetings open to the public.