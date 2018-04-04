Mass Hazmat Team Responds To White Powder At Courthouse

  • Newburyport Courthouse
    Newburyport Courthouse
Fire officials responded to a hazmat situation at the Newburyport District Court building Tuesday.

A hazardous material team arrived after a report of a "suspicious white powder" found in a plastic bag in the women's restroom around 10:30 a.m.

One person was in the vicinity of the unknown substance and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

The Newburyport Fire Department Chief Christopher LeClaire says the powder was sent to a laboratory for testing.

