MASS MoCA Architect Buys Mill Building For Arts Incubator

The architect responsible for MASS MoCA is pursuing another mill building in North Adams, Massachusetts to create a small business and art incubator.

Simeon Bruner has agreed to buy the Windsor Mill from the city for $465,000. The building has been appraised at $1.1 million.

Bruner wants the space to develop arts and crafts studios, a gallery and loft-rentals.

The Berkshire Eagle reports he plans to invest another $400,000 in the building.

The purchasing agreement will head to the City Council for approval Tuesday.