Mass. Police Officer, Westfield State Graduate, Killed In The Line Of Duty

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered flags across the state flown at half-staff after a police officer was shot dead Thursday on Cape Cod while serving a warrant.

32-year-old Officer Sean Gannon, a 2007 graduate of Westfield State University, was considered a rising star in law enforcement, according to Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson.

"We will together get through this, and we plan to keep Sean's memory alive," said Frederickson. " I hope that everybody out there appreciates the work that police officers across the country do everyday."

Gannon had been with the Yarmouth police for eight years. He previously was a police officer at Stonehill College.

He was married with no children.

Gannon’s police dog, Nero, was also shot and underwent surgery at a veterinary clinic, according to state police.