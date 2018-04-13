Mass. Police Officer, Westfield State Graduate, Killed In The Line Of Duty

Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon, who was killed in the line of duty on April 12,2018 with his police dog, Nero.
Credit Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered flags across the state flown at half-staff after a police officer was shot dead Thursday on Cape Cod while serving a warrant.

32-year-old Officer Sean Gannon, a 2007 graduate of Westfield State University, was considered a rising star in law enforcement, according to Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson.

"We will together get through this, and we plan to keep Sean's memory alive," said Frederickson. " I hope that everybody out there appreciates the work that police officers across the country do everyday."

Gannon had been with the Yarmouth police for eight years. He previously was a police officer at Stonehill College.

He was married with no children.

Gannon’s police dog, Nero, was also shot and underwent surgery at a veterinary clinic, according to state police.

