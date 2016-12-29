Massachusetts Announces Settlement Over Pipeline Expansion In Otis St. Forest

By 34 minutes ago
  • Pipeline opponents rallied outside Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield, Massachusetts for a hearing on the land access in April.
    Pipeline opponents rallied outside Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield, Massachusetts for a hearing on the land access in April.
    Jim Levulis / WAMC

Massachusetts says it has settled a lawsuit brought by Tennessee Gas over an easement through Otis State Forest to expand an existing natural gas pipeline. 

The Attorney General’s office says Thursday the company will pay Massachusetts $640,000 for conservation land acquired by eminent domain. Part of the money will fund mitigation and improvements to the state forest in Sandisfield. Tennessee Gas sought the eminent domain taking because Massachusetts lawmakers did not vote to authorize the easement as required by the state constitution. About two miles of underground pipeline will be placed within a six-acre easement in the forest. It’s part of the federally-approved Connecticut Expansion Project. 

Tags: 
connecticut expansion project

Related Content

Opponents Appeal Pipeline's Water Quality Certificate

By Jul 20, 2016
A map of the Connecticut Expansion Project
http://www.kindermorgan.com/content/docs/Connprojectmap.pdf

Pipeline opponents and affected landowners are appealing a state water quality certificate granted for a pipeline expansion project in southwestern Massachusetts.

Rep. Neal: Congressional Delegation Vigorously Opposed Pipeline Expansion

By Jul 18, 2016
Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal

Congressman Richard Neal says he has been part of widespread opposition to a pipeline expansion project in southwestern Massachusetts that is currently on hold.

Saturday Rallies Against Pipeline Planned In Berkshire County

By Jul 15, 2016
A map of the Connecticut Expansion Project
http://www.kindermorgan.com/content/docs/Connprojectmap.pdf

Pipeline opponents are holding rallies Saturday in southern Berkshire County against the proposed Connecticut Expansion Project. Susan Triolo is with the Sugar Shack Alliance, one of the lead organizers of Saturday’s rallies. She spoke with WAMC about the effort.

Pipeline Project Receives Permits, Opponents Weigh Options

By Jul 7, 2016
A map of the Connecticut Expansion Project
http://www.kindermorgan.com/content/docs/Connprojectmap.pdf

A controversial pipeline expansion project in southwestern Massachusetts has inched closer to reality with the granting of a federal permit. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection granted Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. a federal 401 Water Quality Certification for its Connecticut Expansion Project.

Opponents Hopeful State Appeals Decision Granting Pipeline Co. Access To Otis Forest

By May 11, 2016
Pipeline opponents rallied outside Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield, Massachusetts for a hearing on the land access in April.
Jim Levulis / WAMC

A Berkshire Superior Court judge this week granted Tennessee Gas Pipeline permission to access protected land in Massachusetts for a federally approved natural gas pipeline expansion.