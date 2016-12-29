Massachusetts Announces Settlement Over Pipeline Expansion In Otis St. Forest

Massachusetts says it has settled a lawsuit brought by Tennessee Gas over an easement through Otis State Forest to expand an existing natural gas pipeline.

The Attorney General’s office says Thursday the company will pay Massachusetts $640,000 for conservation land acquired by eminent domain. Part of the money will fund mitigation and improvements to the state forest in Sandisfield. Tennessee Gas sought the eminent domain taking because Massachusetts lawmakers did not vote to authorize the easement as required by the state constitution. About two miles of underground pipeline will be placed within a six-acre easement in the forest. It’s part of the federally-approved Connecticut Expansion Project.