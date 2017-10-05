Massachusetts To Auction Off Abandoned Items On eBay

Listen to the interview with Massachusetts Assitant Treasurer Mark Bracken

John F. Kennedy memorabilia, pricey jewelry, and a collectable from World War I are among the thousands of items Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg is putting up for auction.

About 5,000 items left by people in abandoned safe deposit boxes and other places will be auctioned off on eBay starting Saturday.

A traveling showcase of a small portion of the lots up for bid, including gold, silver, collectible currency and high-end watches was on display Thursday at the Springfield State Office Building.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Assistant Treasurer Mark Bracken.

More information is at findmassmoney.com.