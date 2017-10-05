Related Program: 
Massachusetts To Auction Off Abandoned Items On eBay

  • A JFK for president campaign button is one of the collectables in the 2017 unclaimed property auction
  • The auction has several items of JFK memorabilia including letters written when Kennedy was president.
  • A collectable in the eBay auction is this medal created by a German artist depicting the sinking of the Lusitania. History buffs believe an error in the date on the medal proves Germany premeditated the atttack on the British luxury passenger ship
  • This bracelet made from platinum, sapphire, and diamonds is apprased at $17,000, making it the most expensive single item in the auction
  • The unclaimed property auction features thousands of pieces of jewelry, collectables, watches, and memorabilia.
  • A small showcase of the auction items was exhibited around the state in the days leading up to the start of the auction on Oct.7. The display was at the Springfield State Office Building on Thursday.
     John F. Kennedy memorabilia, pricey jewelry, and a collectable from World War I are among the thousands of items Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg is putting up for auction.

    About 5,000 items left by people in abandoned safe deposit boxes and other places will be auctioned off on eBay starting Saturday.

    A traveling showcase of a small portion of the lots up for bid, including gold, silver, collectible currency and high-end watches was on display Thursday at the Springfield State Office Building. 

    WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Assistant Treasurer Mark Bracken.

    More information is at findmassmoney.com.

