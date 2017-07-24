Massachusetts Cities Trying To Get Drivers To Slow Down

The largest cities in Massachusetts are trying to slow down drivers on residential streets.

Boston and Springfield are among more than a dozen municipalities that have reduced the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on streets with no posted speed limit.

State Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said a change in state law eliminated the need for an expense and time consuming traffic study before the speed limit could be changed.

"Now it is a very simple process and as a result we are seeing communities across the state take advantage of it because this is what they wanted," said Pollack.

Springfield, which just lowered the default speed limit last week, plans to post warning signs before police start handing out tickets.