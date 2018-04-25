Massachusetts Gets A Lower Grade For Online Transparency

Massachusetts earned a B-minus grade for online transparency in public spending, according to new findings by a consumer watchdog.

The Massachusetts government spending website ranked in a tie for 17th in the new 50-state survey by the Public Interest Research Group.

Massachusetts slipped from an “A” grade in prior years’ rankings because a focus group found the website called CTHRU hard to navigate, according to Deirdre Cummings of MassPIRG.

"I do expect Massachusetts will get back to the top of the class," said Cummings.

Massachusetts Comptroller Tom Shack said he’s proud of the state’s accomplishments to expand transparency and accountability.