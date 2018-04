Listen to the interview with State Rep. Stephen Kulik (D-Worthington)

The Massachusetts House will begin debate next Monday on a state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1st.

The starting point for the debate is the budget proposed by the House Ways and Means Committee. State Representatives have until this Friday to file proposed amendments to the spending plan.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Democratic State Representative Stephen Kulik of Worthington, who is vice-chairman of the budget-writing committee.