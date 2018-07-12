Massachusetts House To Vote To Eliminate Old Abortion Ban

The Massachusetts House is planning to vote on a bill aimed at eliminating a series of antiquated laws, including a ban on abortion dating back more than a century.

Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo said Wednesday the House will vote before the end of the session on July 31, pointing to what he called the changing dynamics on the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the court has raised the possibility the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that created a nationwide right to abortion could be weakened or overturned.

The Massachusetts Senate in January also voted to eliminate the pre-Roe laws, including a second banning unmarried people from having access to contraception.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker describes himself as a supporter of abortion rights.

