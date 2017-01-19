Massachusetts Initiative Encourages High School Internships In STEM

A skilled workforce is needed in Massachusetts to keep the innovation economy humming, and state officials have decided the solution starts in high school.

Massachusetts companies are being encouraged to offer new high school internships in science, technology, engineering and math.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who leads the STEM Advisory Council said the new initiative benefits both the businesses and the student.

"If we can get a student connected to work in this region, chances are they will stay in this region, they'll begin their career and grow their life and their family right here in the place where they grew up," said Polito.

A recent analysis by WalletHub.com ranked Springfield as the fifth best metro area in the country to pursue STEM careers.