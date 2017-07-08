Massachusetts Lawmakers Pass Compromise State Budget

The Massachusetts House and Senate have passed a compromise $40.2 billion state budget.

The House approved the spending plan on a 140-9 vote Friday. The Senate backed the same budget by a 36-2 vote.

The budget trims spending about $400-$500 million and takes other steps to account for a $733 million reduction in anticipated tax revenues for the fiscal year that began July 1.

Senate budget officials say the plan projects tax revenues to grow at just 1.4 percent, down from the previous estimate of 3.9 percent.

The budget increases spending on schools and local aid, but cuts spending in other areas.

Massachusetts is among the last states to have a fiscal 2018 budget in place.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker will have 10 days to issue any line-item vetoes.

