Massachusetts Lawmakers Rally In Support For Criminal Justice Reform

By 5 minutes ago
  • Berkshire County NAACP
    The NAACP Berkshire County Branch protested in April against mass incarceration and for criminal justice reform in Pittsfield.
    JD Allen / WAMC

Massachusetts lawmakers rallied at the State House in Boston Thursday in support of a criminal justice reform bill. 

State Senator Adam Hinds, a Democrat from Pittsfield, says lawmakers are working on a comprehensive package.

“Less incarceration and more treatment for drug-related offenses. Changes to, so that folks who cannot pay for bail do not spend time in jail unnecessarily. Juvenile justice and raise the age to 19,” Hind says. “It goes a long way towards saying ‘the war on drugs is over,’ while still giving tools to law enforcement to say we are in the middle of an epidemic in regard to heroin. It’s a good balance.”

The 115-page bill is working its way through the Senate Ways and Means Committee. 

Tags: 
Massachusetts criminal justice reform
Massachusetts State Senator Adam Hinds

Related Content

Massachusetts Lawmakers Facing Decisions On Crime Bills

By Jul 12, 2017

       Massachusetts state senators are holding a private retreat in Boston today to discuss what to include in a criminal justice reform bill.  Legislative leaders say they hope to pass sweeping crime legislation before the end of the year.

Berkshire County's NAACP Protests Against Institutional Racism In Criminal Justice System

By Apr 4, 2017
Berkshire County NAACP
JD Allen / WAMC

The NAACP Berkshire County Branch protested Friday against mass incarceration and for criminal justice reform in Pittsfield. It was in preparation for a larger discussion this week in Springfield. 