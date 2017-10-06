Massachusetts Lawmakers Seek Stricter Gun Laws After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

By 14 minutes ago
  • kcdsTM/Flickr

Massachusetts lawmakers are considering stricter gun regulations after the mass shooting in Las Vegas. 

State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier, a Pittsfield Democrat, says "bump stocks," which the Las Vegas shooter used to convert a semi-automatic rifle into what she calls "essentially [an] automatic weapon,” are legal in Massachusetts.

“It is somewhat surprising to me that the ability for that to happen in Massachusetts is possible because it is easy for us to say in Massachusetts to say ‘Our gun laws are stricter, it could never happen here,’ but we need to face the fact that it could happen here,” Farley-Bouvier says.

Farley-Bouvier is co-sponsoring two bills with State Representative David Linsky of Natick to outlaw the purchase of bump stocks and high-capacity magazines.

Tags: 
Massachusetts gun laws
Las Vegas shooting

Related Content

Gun Rights Group Plans Pittsfield Rally Against AG's Actions

By Aug 5, 2016
The Gun Owners' Action League poster
Facebook: Gun Owners' Action League

Gun rights activists plan to gather in Pittsfield Friday to protest Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s crackdown on so-called copycat assault weapons.

Gun Rights Group Slams Mass. AG On Assault Weapons Crackdown

By Jul 21, 2016
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announces a crackdown on illegal sales of assault weapons Wednesday.
Twitter: @MassAGO

In the wake of recent shootings across the nation, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Wednesday announced a crackdown on what she says are illegal sales of assault weapons.

Upstate NY Native On Stage During Las Vegas Shooting

By Oct 3, 2017
Tully Kennedy, right, with Jason Aldean in an undated photo
Pinterest

The deadly shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas this weekend killed 59 people and injured more than 500. Standing on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel, the shooter opened fire while Jason Aldean and his band were performing at the Route 91 Harvest festival below.