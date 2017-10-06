Massachusetts Lawmakers Seek Stricter Gun Laws After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Massachusetts lawmakers are considering stricter gun regulations after the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier, a Pittsfield Democrat, says "bump stocks," which the Las Vegas shooter used to convert a semi-automatic rifle into what she calls "essentially [an] automatic weapon,” are legal in Massachusetts.

“It is somewhat surprising to me that the ability for that to happen in Massachusetts is possible because it is easy for us to say in Massachusetts to say ‘Our gun laws are stricter, it could never happen here,’ but we need to face the fact that it could happen here,” Farley-Bouvier says.

Farley-Bouvier is co-sponsoring two bills with State Representative David Linsky of Natick to outlaw the purchase of bump stocks and high-capacity magazines.