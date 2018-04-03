Massachusetts Man Files Defamation Suit Against InfoWars

A Massachusetts man is suing right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his InfoWars website, alleging they falsely identified him as the gunman who killed 17 people at a Florida high school on Feb. 14.

In a complaint filed in district court in Austin, Texas, Marcel Fontaine says InfoWars posted his photograph on its website the day of the shooting, depicting him as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman and labeling a "commie" supported by the Islamic State group.

However, Fontaine says he lives in Massachusetts and has never been to Florida. His attorneys claim InfoWars targeted him because of a novelty T-shirt depicting intoxicated Communist Party figures. The InfoWars article was redistributed by numerous right-wing websites.

Fontaine seeks unspecified damages exceeding $1 million. Jones and InfoWars didn't respond immediately to message seeking comment.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.