Massachusetts Man Held Without Bail In Death Of Ex-Girlfriend

Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend during an argument when she came to his home to pick up their children.

Michael Boulais was held without bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday in district court in Pittsfield to a murder charge in the death last week of Kassedi Clark.

Authorities say the 32-year-old Boulais shot the 24-year-old Clark multiple times with a 9 mm handgun in her car when she came to his Hinsdale home on Friday. An autopsy determined she suffered gunshot wounds to her head, torso and upper extremities.

Family members told The Berkshire Eagle that Boulais and Clark had four children together and she was a nursing student at Berkshire Community College.

Boulais' attorney did not immediately return a message left before business hours Wednesday.

