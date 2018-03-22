Massachusetts RMV Shuts Down Temporarily For Computer Upgrade

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is temporarily shutting down for three days.

The RMV is closing until 8 a.m. Monday to install a new $62 million computer system.

During the shutdown, no services either in person or online will be available. No vehicle safety and emission inspections can be performed at service stations.

RMV boss Erin Deveney said the overhaul will improve customer service.

"Everything we are doing is to try to maximize and keep our key metric of 80 percent of our customers in and out in a half-hour or less," said Deveney.

The new computer system will enable Massachusetts to issue drivers licenses that comply with the federal “Real ID” program.