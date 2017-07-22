Massachusetts Transportation Chief Plans Review Of PVTA Cuts

The top transportation official in Massachusetts plans to review the service cuts planned by the largest regional transit authority in western Massachusetts.

To close a projected budget deficit, officials with the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority plan to cut service on 20 bus routes and ask Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack for permission to tap the agency’s cash reserve fund.

Pollack said she won’t rubber stamp the request.

"And just make sure before they do service cuts that they've ruled out all the other options," said Pollack.

Pollack defended state funding for the regional transit authorities saying it had gone from $67 million a few years ago to $80 million this year.