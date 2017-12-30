Mayor Fires North Adams Airport Commissioner Amid Police Investigation

An airport commissioner in North Adams, Massachusetts was fired Thursday amid an ongoing police investigation.

Mayor Richard Alcombright removed Trevor Gilman from the Harriman-and-West Airport commission Thursday because his actions “are not in the best interests of the city,” according to a letter Alcombright sent to Gilman.

Earlier this month, North Adams Police began investigating “irregularities in the fuel account” at the city-owned airport.

Gilman, who has volunteered at the airport for more than 20 years, told The Berkshire Eagle his removal has discredited his work and hurt the airport’s reputation. He contends the allegations are false.

Alcombright, who leaves office Monday, says he doesn’t see any financial loss for the city, and more information should be released in about two weeks.