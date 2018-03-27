Mayor Threatens Springfield Church's Tax-Exempt Status For Housing Undocumented Immigrant

The mayor of Springfield, Massachusetts is questioning the tax-exempt status of a church that is sheltering an undocumented immigrant.

Mayor Domenic Sarno accused the South Congregational United Church of Christ of defying his “edict” that Springfield is not a sanctuary city.

He said housing someone in the church violates building, housing, and health codes and may jeopardize the tax-exempt status of the property.

"Legally I am going to have it reviewed and if they continue to do this they could be under the specter of a taxable property," Sarno told reporters Tuesday.

Members of the Springfield Interfaith Sanctuary Coalition say the church has taken in a woman who was facing deportation to Peru and separation from her two American-born children and husband.