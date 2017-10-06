Mayor Unveils 2018 Troy Budget Proposal

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden, a first-term Democrat, has revealed his 2018 budget plan, which comes in under the state tax cap.

First-term Democratic Mayor Madden, mindful of last year's budget brouhaha, where initial plans for a 28.2 property tax hike shocked residents, says the Collar City isn't out of the woods yet, but things are looking up: "With the solid waste management fees incorporated into the budget proposal, the tax increase called for is 1.174 percent, which is under the state imposed cap and equates to $2.03 per month for a home assessed at $150,000."

Republican City Council President Carmella Mantello: "The devil will be in the details, but saying that I am very very pleased that it's under the tax cap."

The council will review the $73.6 million plan and make amendments.