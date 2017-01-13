McCarthy Will Not Face Charges In Chase Incident

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy will not face charges stemming from an incident last May in which the mayor followed a woman through the city after midnight. The Daily Gazette reports Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen, a special prosecutor in the case, announced Friday that Schenectady Police ought to have asked another department to handle the investigation. Heggen also faulted McCarthy for failing to call the police himself after, he said, he saw a woman going through trash cans. The woman, who called 911, said the mayor was drunk and she could smell alcohol.