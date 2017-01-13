McCarthy Will Not Face Charges In Chase Incident

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy will not face charges stemming from an incident last May in which the mayor followed a woman through the city after midnight. The Daily Gazette reports Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen, a special prosecutor in the case, announced Friday that Schenectady Police ought to have asked another department to handle the investigation. Heggen also faulted McCarthy for failing to call the police himself after, he said, he saw a woman going through trash cans. The woman, who called 911, said the mayor was drunk and she could smell alcohol.

On May 19th, Rotterdam resident Sarah Dingley called 9-1-1 claiming she was being followed by a man who identified himself as the mayor of Schenectady.

The Schenectady City Council will meet behind closed doors in executive session late this afternoon, and the talk is expected to center on allegations made against the mayor, Gary McCarthy. 38-year-old Sarah Dingley of the town of Rotterdam says the mayor was intoxicated in the early morning of May 19, following her vehicle and flashing his headlights. The mayor has denied any wrongdoing and police haven't filed any charges.

WAMC's Ray Graf speaks with Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy for a progress report on the Mohawk Harbor casino project.