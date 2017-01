The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams announced today that Congressman John Lewis will be the keynote speaker for the school’s commencement in May.

The Georgia Democrat, who is recognized as a leading civil rights activist, recently made headlines for saying he doesn’t see Donald Trump as a legitimate president and would skip the inauguration. Trump fired back in a series of tweets.

MCLA’s commencement is scheduled for May 13.

Lewis spoke at Union College’s graduation in 2013.