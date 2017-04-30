The Media Project #1352: Live At The Linda

(Airs 4/30 & 5/01/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and University at Albany Professor and Journalism Program Director Rosemary Armao. This week features a special live Media Project at WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, The Linda, in Albany, NY. The discussion centers around the theme of reconciliation and the Media’s role in dealing with issues like fake news, how companies like Amazon and Google can help journalism in the U.S., the media now cooperates more with their competitors, and much more.