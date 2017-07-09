Related Program: 
The Media Project

The Media Project #1362

By 59 minutes ago

(Airs 7/9 & 7/10/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Cailin talk about media coverage of New Jersey Governor Christie and “Beach Gate,” President Trump’s fight with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski and an allegation of collusion with the National Enquirer, and much more.

Tags: 
The Media Project

Related Content

The Media Project #1361

By Jul 2, 2017

This week, Dr. Alan Chartock, Ira Fusfeld and Rex Smith discuss President Donald Trump's recent comments regarding an Irish reporter, Sarah Palin's libel lawsuit, and whether the White House is actually happy.

The Media Project #1360

By Jun 25, 2017

(Airs 6/25 & 6/26/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communications at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Cailin talk about a critical letter from a listener about how the media does choose what to air and what not to air, whether there are good stories that should air, but don’t, whether the news business is unfair to journalists with children, and much more.

The Media Project #1359

By Jun 18, 2017

(Airs 6/18 & 6/19/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Ira talk about Fox News and their new slogan, blaming the media for the Alexandria VA shootings, whether Megyn Kelly’s interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should air, and much more.