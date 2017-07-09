The Media Project #1362

(Airs 6/25 & 6/26/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communications at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Cailin talk about a critical letter from a listener about how the media does choose what to air and what not to air, whether there are good stories that should air, but don’t, whether the news business is unfair to journalists with children, and much more.