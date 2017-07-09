The Media Project #1362

(Airs 7/9 & 7/10/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Cailin talk about media coverage of New Jersey Governor Christie and “Beach Gate,” President Trump’s fight with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski and an allegation of collusion with the National Enquirer, and much more.