The Media Project #1364

(Airs 7/23 & 7/24/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Cailin talk about President Trump’s cordial interview with the New York Times, should the press ‘always’ cover certain stories, sharing of resources among different media organizations is becoming commonplace, and much more.