The Media Project #1373

By 3 minutes ago

(Airs 9/24 & 9/25) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Associate Editor of the Albany Times Union Mike Spain. On this week’s Media Project, they talk about whether information overheard during a conversation at a public restaurant is fair game for journalists, the new muscle paragraph, and, in order to avoid media bias, should news organizations lift the veil?

The Media Project #1372

By Sep 17, 2017

(Airs 9/17 @ 9/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Cailin and Ira talk about whether it’s right for journalists covering a hurricane to stand in harm’s way, how reporter’s actually did their work during the hurricane, Rush Limbaugh claims Irma to be fake news, and Facebook and the line between real reporting and fake news.

The Media Project #1371

By Sep 10, 2017

(9/10 & 9/11/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Cailin talk about when journalists pay for stories, why many editors, publishers and broadcast CEO’s lose friends, not being beholden to members of non-profit radio, and much more.

The Media Project #1370

By Sep 3, 2017

(Airs 9/3 & 9/4) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Cailin talk about a listener letter about why traditional journalism isn’t trusted, the dangers of live TV, coverage of First Lady Melania Trump’s footwear, and much more.

The Media Project #1369

By Aug 27, 2017

The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick, and JP Miller, Publisher of Empire Report New York. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, and JP talk about the Village Voice's decision to cease their print edition in favor of a digital focus, media coverage of President Donald Trump, and much more.