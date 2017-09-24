The Media Project #1373

(Airs 9/24 & 9/25) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Associate Editor of the Albany Times Union Mike Spain. On this week’s Media Project, they talk about whether information overheard during a conversation at a public restaurant is fair game for journalists, the new muscle paragraph, and, in order to avoid media bias, should news organizations lift the veil?
