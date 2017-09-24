The Media Project #1373

(Airs 9/17 @ 9/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Cailin and Ira talk about whether it’s right for journalists covering a hurricane to stand in harm’s way, how reporter’s actually did their work during the hurricane, Rush Limbaugh claims Irma to be fake news, and Facebook and the line between real reporting and fake news.