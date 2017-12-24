The Media Project #1386 - Alan, Rex, Cailin and Stu

(Airs 12/24 & 12/25/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Former Poughkeepsie Journal Executive Editor and Communications Consultant Stu Shinske. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Cailin and Stu talk about a listener letter suggesting the Media should stop covering stories using gamesmanship, Educating news consumers about the media can curb conspiracy theory appeal, a new study finds, should we stop saying ‘fake news’?, and more.