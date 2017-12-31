The Media Project #1387

The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Cailin and Ira discuss President Donald Trump's war vs. the media one-year in, the role of the editor in the newsroom, sports writing, and balance between the right and the left in the media.