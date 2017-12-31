Related Program: 
The Media Project

The Media Project #1387

By 5 minutes ago

The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Cailin and Ira discuss President Donald Trump's war vs. the media one-year in, the role of the editor in the newsroom, sports writing, and balance between the right and the left in the media.

Tags: 
The Media Project

Related Content

The Media Project #1386 - Alan, Rex, Cailin and Stu

By Dec 24, 2017

(Airs 12/24 & 12/25/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Former Poughkeepsie Journal Executive Editor and Communications Consultant Stu Shinske. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Cailin and Stu talk about a listener letter suggesting the Media should stop covering stories using gamesmanship, Educating news consumers about the media can curb conspiracy theory appeal, a new study finds, should we stop saying ‘fake news’?, and more.

The Media Project #1385 - Alan, Judy and Rex

By Dec 17, 2017

(Airs 12/17 & 12/18/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick. On this week’s Media Project, Alan,  Judy and Rex talk about journalists covering religion, the concept of re-circulation, net neutrality, and much more.

The Media Project #1384 - Alan, Judy and Ira

By Dec 10, 2017

(Airs 12/10 & 12/11/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Ira and Judy talk about the a listener letter on whether sex sells in journalism, is the White House Holiday Party for journalists ethical, a new Pew study on trust in the press, and more.

The Media Project #1383 - Alan, Cailin and Rex

By Dec 3, 2017

(Airs 12/03 & 12/04) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Cailin talk about the latest sexual harassment allegations against NBC’s Matt Lauer and Public Radio’s Garrison Keillor, whether the fact that sex sells newspapers means editors use that to decide what makes news, Sean Hannity’s tremendous success, and more. 