The Media Project #1396 - Rex, Paul, Jennifer and Ira

(Airs 3/04 & 3/05/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Former WNYT News Director and St. Rose Professor Paul Conti, Berkshire Eagle Reporter Jennifer Smith, and Former Daily Freeman Publisher Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Paul, Jenn and Ira talk about Hope Hicks resigns after testimony saying she told “white lies” in her role in the Trump Administration, how fake news websites use real photos to bolster untruths, what journalists can learn from the Parkland teens, and much more.
Tags: