The Media Project #1396 - Rex, Paul, Jennifer and Ira

(Airs 3/04 & 3/05/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Former WNYT News Director and St. Rose Professor Paul Conti, Berkshire Eagle Reporter Jennifer Smith, and Former Daily Freeman Publisher Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Paul, Jenn and Ira talk about Hope Hicks resigns after testimony saying she told “white lies” in her role in the Trump Administration, how fake news websites use real photos to bolster untruths, what journalists can learn from the Parkland teens, and much more.

The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Dr. Cailin Brown from The College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Cailin talk about Jeopardy host Alex Trebek moderating a debate, the dangers of media labeling children 'crisis actors,' and a listener letter.

(Airs 2/16/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Judy talk about media coverage of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17, some newspapers wade into opinion on their front pages over the school shooting, how far should journalists go in trying to keep news coverage fair, and much more.

(Airs 2/11 & 2/12) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Dr. Cailin Brown from The College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Cailin talk about a study on how hard it is to be a journalist and a mom at the same time, covering the stock market fluctuations, what’s been happening at the Los Angeles Times, and much more.

(Airs 2/04/18 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Judy talk about Judy’s decision to change careers, how newspapers have changed over the years, whether the President has taken over the news cycle, and much more.