The Media Project #1397 - Alan, Rex, Judy and Ian

(Airs 2/16/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Judy talk about media coverage of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17, some newspapers wade into opinion on their front pages over the school shooting, how far should journalists go in trying to keep news coverage fair, and much more.