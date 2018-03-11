The Media Project #1397 - Alan, Rex, Judy and Ian

(Airs 3/11/18 @ 1 p.m. & 3/19/18 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Ian talk about a listener letter about the future of USA Today in print, how newspapers count circulation numbers, the changing nature of journalism, attracting young people and the new “content creators.”
