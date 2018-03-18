Related Program: 
The Media Project

The Media Project #1398 - Alan, Judy, Rex and Cailin

By 58 minutes ago

(Airs 3/18 & 3/19/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick, and Dr. Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Cailin talk about a listener letter from Rosemary Armao about the dangers of Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests to foreign investigative journalists, TV economist Larry Kudlow to become President Trump’s chief economic adviser, CNN’s Chris Cuomo being moved to prime time and the implication if his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, eventually runs for President in 2020.

The Media Project

