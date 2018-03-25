Related Program: 
The Media Project #1399 - Alan, Judy, Rex and Ira

(Airs 3/25 & 3/26/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Ira talk about a Fox News analyst who blasted the network as a 'propaganda machine' while announcing his departure, Fox News’ Sean Hannity, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and CNN’s Chris Cuomo are about to face off at 9 p.m., Poynter receives $3 million from Google to lead program teaching teens to tell fact from fiction online, the problem with news aggregators and more.

The Media Project #1398 - Alan, Judy, Rex and Cailin

By Mar 18, 2018

(Airs 3/18 & 3/19/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick, and Dr. Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Cailin talk about a listener letter from Rosemary Armao about the dangers of Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests to foreign investigative journalists, TV economist Larry Kudlow to become President Trump’s chief economic adviser, CNN’s Chris Cuomo being moved to prime time and the implication if his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, eventually runs for President in 2020.

The Media Project #1396 - Rex, Paul, Jennifer and Ira

By Mar 4, 2018

(Airs 3/04 & 3/05/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Former WNYT News Director and St. Rose Professor Paul Conti, Berkshire Eagle Reporter Jennifer Smith, and Former Daily Freeman Publisher Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Paul, Jenn and Ira talk about Hope Hicks resigns after testimony saying she told “white lies” in her role in the Trump Administration, how fake news websites use real photos to bolster untruths, what journalists can learn from the Parkland teens, and much more.

The Media Project #1394 - Alan, Judy and Rex

By Feb 18, 2018

(Airs 2/16/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Judy talk about media coverage of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17, some newspapers wade into opinion on their front pages over the school shooting, how far should journalists go in trying to keep news coverage fair, and much more.