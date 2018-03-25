The Media Project #1399 - Alan, Judy, Rex and Ira

(Airs 3/25 & 3/26/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Ira talk about a Fox News analyst who blasted the network as a 'propaganda machine' while announcing his departure, Fox News’ Sean Hannity, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and CNN’s Chris Cuomo are about to face off at 9 p.m., Poynter receives $3 million from Google to lead program teaching teens to tell fact from fiction online, the problem with news aggregators and more.