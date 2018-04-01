Related Program: 
The Media Project

The Media Project #1400 - Alan, Judy, Rex And Cailin

By 2 minutes ago

(Airs 4/01 & 4/02/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Cailin talk about the issue of journalism and activism, CNN’s Santorum ‘controversy’ and whether it shows the worst of cable news, NY Daily News political reporter Ken Lovett is arrested for talking on his cell phone in the Senate chamber lobby, and much more.

Tags: 
The Media Project

Related Content

The Media Project #1386 - Alan, Rex, Cailin And Stu

By Dec 24, 2017

(Airs 12/24 & 12/25/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Former Poughkeepsie Journal Executive Editor and Communications Consultant Stu Shinske. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Cailin and Stu talk about a listener letter suggesting the Media should stop covering stories using gamesmanship, Educating news consumers about the media can curb conspiracy theory appeal, a new study finds, should we stop saying ‘fake news’?, and more.

The Media Project #1389 - Alan, Cailin And Rex

By Jan 14, 2018

(Airs 1/15 & 1/16/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, and Caitlin talk about a study that finds local TV news watching is declining, President Trump calls for tougher libel laws, the Jake Tapper Stephen Miller interview, and much more.

The Media Project #1392 - Alan, Judy And Rex

By Feb 4, 2018

(Airs 2/04/18 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex and Judy talk about Judy’s decision to change careers, how newspapers have changed over the years, whether the President has taken over the news cycle, and much more.