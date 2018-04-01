The Media Project #1400 - Alan, Judy, Rex And Cailin

(Airs 4/01 & 4/02/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Cailin talk about the issue of journalism and activism, CNN’s Santorum ‘controversy’ and whether it shows the worst of cable news, NY Daily News political reporter Ken Lovett is arrested for talking on his cell phone in the Senate chamber lobby, and much more.