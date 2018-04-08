The Media Project #1401 - Alan, Cailin, Rex And Ira

(Airs 3/08 & 3/09/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Cailin and Ira talk about Sinclair making dozens of local news anchors recite the same script, a listener letter about advocacy journalism and bias, and much more.
