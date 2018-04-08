The Media Project #1401 - Alan, Cailin, Rex And Ira

(Airs 1/21 & 1/22/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Ira and Caitlin talk about a listener letter about whether media corporations can own college newspapers, how the media handled using the word s*#*hole on the air and in print after President Trump uttered it to describe Haiti and other countries, President Trump releases his Fake Media Awards, and much more.