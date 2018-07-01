The Media Project #1413 - Alan, Cailin, Ira And Mike

(Airs 6/24 & 6/25) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Cailin, Rex and Judy talk about the New York Times under fire for agreeing to White House terms on a Stephen Miller interview, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette firing an anti-Trump cartoonist, the media surges to the border as family separation crisis grows, and more.