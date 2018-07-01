The Media Project #1413 - Alan, Cailin, Ira And Mike

(Airs 7/01 & 7/02/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Cailin, Mike and Ira talk about the influence of today’s broadcast news anchors, the civility debate and the media’s role, if any, Time magazine’s editor defends the crying migrant girl cover, and more.