The Media Project #1414 - Alan, Cailin, Judy And Mike

(Airs 7/08 & 7/09/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Mike Spain is the Associate Editor of the Times Union. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Cailin, Judy and Mike talk about the shooting in Maryland at the Capital Gazette, New Jersey dedicates millions to strengthen local news coverage, the Washington Post’s Baron says people have taken the press for granted, and more.