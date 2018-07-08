Related Program: 
The Media Project

The Media Project #1414 - Alan, Cailin, Judy And Mike

(Airs 7/08 & 7/09/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Mike Spain is the Associate Editor of the Times Union. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Cailin, Judy and Mike talk about the shooting in Maryland at the Capital Gazette, New Jersey dedicates millions to strengthen local news coverage, the Washington Post’s Baron says people have taken the press for granted, and more.

By Jul 1, 2018

(Airs 7/01 & 7/02/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Cailin, Mike and Ira talk about the influence of today’s broadcast news anchors, the civility debate and the media’s role, if any, Time magazine’s editor defends the crying migrant girl cover, and more.

By Jun 17, 2018

(Airs 6/17 & 6/18/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Cailin, Rex and Ira talk about a new study that finds misconceptions between the press and the public, what happens to the cost of government when communities lose local news, and the founder of Craig’s List donates $20 million for journalism.

By Jun 24, 2018

(Airs 6/24 & 6/25) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Cailin, Rex and Judy talk about the New York Times under fire for agreeing to White House terms on a Stephen Miller interview, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette firing an anti-Trump cartoonist, the media surges to the border as family separation crisis grows, and more.

By Jun 10, 2018

(Airs 6/10 & 6/11/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Cailin, Rex and Judy talk about news deserts, a Berkshire Eagle editorial on the newsprint tariff having real impact on the press, the White House plans to nominate a conservative documentarian, and Bannon ally, to lead a government media agency, and much more.