Medical Marijuana Company Is Approved For NY's First Delivery Program

By Allison Dunne 2 minutes ago
  • WAMC, Allison Dunne

A medical marijuana company in New York will launch a home delivery program early this year.

Vireo Health of New York has received state approval for a medical marijuana home delivery program and will launch the service within 90 days. Ari Hoffnung is the company’s CEO.

“Many patients are homebound,” Hoffnung says. “We want to be able to serve patients where they are and we believe that the delivery service will do just that.”

He says the service will be available first in Westchester, New York City and on Long Island, with plans for expansion. Per state regulations that prohibit outsourcing in New York’s medical marijuana industry, all deliveries will be handled by Vireo employees. Vireo Health has dispensaries in White Plains, Queens, Binghamton and Albany.  

medical marijuana
Vireo Health
Vireo Health of New York

