Vox Pop

Medical Monday: Breast Cancer: 10/9/17

  • Dr. Karen Tedesco
    New York Oncology Hematology

October is breast cancer awareness month and joining Medical Monday to discuss breast cancer is Dr. Karen Tedesco of New York Oncology Hematology. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org. 

Medical Monday
breast cancer

