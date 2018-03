Joining us this afternoon for Medical Monday is Dr. Mark Pettus of Berkshire Health Systems. Dr. Pettus is a triple-board certified Internist, Nephrologist, and Integrative Medicine physician practicing for more than 25 years.

He is the Director of Medical Education, Wellness and Population Health at BHS. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your question to voxpop@wamc.org.